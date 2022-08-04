VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire has burned roughly 17,000 acres since starting Monday and fire crews are looking to take advantage of Thursday’s cooler weather.
The fire is currently 25 percent contained, according to incident command. Aircraft and ground resources worked Wednesday to establish a north border on the fire near Box Canyon.
Firefighters on Thursday will work to improve and install control lines on the west perimeter of the fire, which is now the most active.
The Vantage Highway will remain closed until at least 3 p.m. Thursday at which point fire officials and law enforcement will reassess conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. One cabin and three outbuildings have been destroyed.