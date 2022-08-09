VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire is nearing full containment with gusty winds and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The fire is at 90 percent contained after burning about 30,659 acres.
Firefighters began repair work on Monday including adding water bars to roads and restoring natural drainages areas impacted by fire activities.
Incident command says fire crews will be watchful along containment lines on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms that could bring 30 to 40 mph winds, which could cause flare-ups.
There are about 150 personnel assigned to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.