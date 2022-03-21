WENATCHEE - Police say a vehicle was driven into a Wenatchee business in a suspected burglary early Monday morning.
Police responded about 3:30 a.m. to Carniceria Los Compadres on North Wenatchee Avenue after a vehicle had been driven into the building, scatting glass into the northbound lane of North Wenatchee Avenue.
The suspects drove off before police arrived, according to Wenatchee police.
A cash register was taken from the business but police say the cash from the register was left in the parking lot.
Police are going through surveillance video of the area to identify any suspects.