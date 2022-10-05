The average annual percentage rate on a new vehicle has climbed to 5.7%, the highest seen since 2019, according to Edmunds.
Edmunds is a website that serves as a clearinghouse for automotive industry data.
In a press release, Edmunds reported that the average amount financed for new vehicles hit an all-time record high in Q3 2022, climbing to $41,347 — compared to $40,602 in Q2 2022 and $38,315 in Q3 2021.
The average monthly payment also stayed above $700 every month in Q3.
Edmunds reports that 14.3% of consumers who financed a new vehicle purchase in Q3 2022 committed to a monthly payment of $1,000 or more — the highest level that Edmunds has on record — compared to 12.2% in Q2 2022 and 8.3% in Q3 2021.
"High prices and rising interest rates are dealing consumers a one-two punch by catapulting monthly payments into a new realm," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights. "With new vehicle purchases, automaker subsidies offer a bit of relief, but even those are far less generous than before. Consumers heading into the car market may be aware of high prices but also need to brace themselves for a different experience in the F&I office."
Analysts say more consumers are opting for shorter loan terms to take advantage of limited finance incentives offered by automakers.