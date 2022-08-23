MATTAWA — A 22-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a 2021 head-on collision that killed a 51-year-old Lind resident.
Mattawa resident Sergio N. Rodriguez Lopez is due in Grant County Superior Court on Sept. 12 after being charged earlier this month with vehicular homicide.
On Aug. 8, 2021, state troopers say Rodriguez Lopez was intoxicated as he drove a 2015 GMC pickup truck south on state Route 243 near Mattawa. Rodriguez Lopez allegedly passed two vehicles before colliding head-on with a 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
Rodriguez Lopez’s truck then rotated and sideswiped another SUV.
The Cadillac, driven by Francisco J. Novoa, went off the road and down a steep embankment. Novoa died at the scene, according to the state patrol.
A breathalyzer test allegedly showed Rodriguez Lopez’s blood alcohol content was above the .08 legal limit. He was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Pasco for his injuries.
State troopers reported Rodriguez Lopez admitted to drinking prior to the wreck. He also reportedly told troopers there were empty and full beer cans in his pickup truck.