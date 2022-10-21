EPHRATA - On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office put out a press memo about another vendor-related issue its dealing that’s affecting ballots. Grant County contracted with Immedia/PMA for the printing and mailing of the ballots.
Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund released the following statement from the vendor in a press release on Friday.
“It has been brought to our attention that there was an error made in the final product of the distributed Grant County ballots. The final fold on the ballot was overlooked, and this will require the ballot recipient to manually fold the final ballot to fit into the security envelope upon voting and mailing. Unfortunately due to a covid outbreak in-house, we have been extremely short-staffed during this deadline driven election season, and a the final step in the process was missed. We apologize for this inconvenience, and truly hope you will understand.”
Jaderlund says the auditor’s office has been assured that it won’t happen again.
Initially, Grant County ballots were scheduled to be mailed out to voters at the end of last week, but that didn’t happen due to apparent issues with the vendor. A number of candidates publicly expressed their frustration with the situation. Voters received their ballots in the mail this week with some getting them as late as Friday, Oct. 21.