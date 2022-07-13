EPHRATA — Verizon-Cellular Plus in Ephrata is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday July 30.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to noon at Cellular Plus, located at 1115 Basin St. SW, across the street from Safeway.
“We are honored to give back to our local community by helping students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” said President Adam Kimmet. “We want to ease some of the stress that can be placed on families while trying to get the school supplies they need. It’s really rewarding to see the kids parade out of the store, excited to show off their new backpack and ready to start the school year prepared and confident.”
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack. The child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack.
Donations for the Verizon-Cellular Plus backpack program stay local so each backpack that is donated at a specific location is distributed to children in the same area.