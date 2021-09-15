MOSES LAKE - The annual Veteran Resource & Job Fair is set to return on Sept. 25 at the Grant County Fairgrounds.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fairgrounds 4-H, AG and commercial buildings.
Information on employment opportunities will be available, along with free cold weather gear for homeless veterans. Representatives from the VA, veteran organizations and community partners will also be on hand.
The free event is coordinated in partnership with the Grant County Veteran’s Advisory Board.
For more information, call 509-766-4111 or send an email to eboylston@esd.wa.gov.
The Grant County Fairgrounds is located at 3953 Airway Drive in Moses Lake.