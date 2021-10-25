MOSES LAKE - Investigators say an argument led to the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man Sunday morning near Moses Lake.
The victim in the shooting as been identified as Danuel D. Surface, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded about 8:15 a.m. Sunday after a 911 call was made, indicating there was screaming coming from the area of 1106 Arlington Drive in the Larson housing community. Several more 911 calls where made including one from a caller reporting a stabbing and gunshots.
Officers arrived to find Surface with several gunshot wounds on the back porch of a home. Surface was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where he died.
Witnesses told investigators Surface and 48-year-old David R. Hagar were arguing at the back of the Arlington Drive home when Hagar fired multiple times at Surface. Deputies say Hagar then walked to his nearby home, came back with a knife and stabbed Surface at least once.
Hagar was taken into custody on Sunday and has been booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree murder.