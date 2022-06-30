OTHELLO - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in Sunday’s shooting in Othello has died.
Sheriff’s officials say the victim, 50-year-old Felipe Garza of Othello, passed away while in the care of medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
The alleged shooter, 16-year-old Arturo Pineda-Feliciano is behind bars and will be charged as an adult on several felony charges.
Arturo’s brother, 14-year-old Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano was an alleged accomplice in the shooting; he too has been arrested as well.
Both are known gang members. The boys were found staying at a motel in Sunnyside some time later.
Adams County Prosecutors are working out charging details at this time.