WENATCHEE - It’s been seven years since the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office addressed a trio of deputies who were reprimanded after their involvement in the discharge of a firearm at a pool party in Wenatchee, but after all this time, a video capturing the incident has finally come to light.
According to documents provided through a public records request, deputies Lee Risdon, Dan McCue, and Carl Mohns were attending a private party at a pool after the graduation ceremony of a reserve deputy/officer when the shooting occurred.
The never-seen-before video (until two weeks ago) has been circulating on social media. The video on social media was provided by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office via a public records request.
The Wenatchee World initially reported on the ordeal within a year after it occurred, but did not provide any video of the incident. Now, the video is piquing the interest of many who are now witnessing what occurred for the first time since it happened.
The video can be seen here (contains strong language):
According to documents provided by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Undersheriff John Wisemore composed a written report detailing the incident. According to those documents, Deputy Dan McCue, a Master Defensive Tactics Instructor and Firearms Instructor, had consumed alcohol and knowingly allowed Deputy Risdon to shoot the private .38 caliber firearm provided by Deputy Carl Mohns.
Discipline by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office included a one-year suspension of Deputy Risdon’s role as a reserve deputy coordinator and Risdon was also suspended from having riders in his patrol vehicle. Risdon was also required to complete a one-year work improvement program. Risdon’s disciplinary suspension ended December 5, 2015.
Deputies Mohns and McCue were essentially issued sanctions and disciplinary action was on record in their work file.
The deputies appealed the discipline, but their appeal was denied.
As of the Chelan County Sheriff’s 2020 annual report, all three deputies remain employed with the sheriff’s office.