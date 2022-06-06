WENATCHEE - The National Weather Service office in Spokane reported that 1.2 inches of rain fell over the weekend in Wenatchee, generating disruptive flooding that sent debris flows into neighborhoods. Chelan County Public Works reports that it hasn’t been able to quantify the damages at this time, but county officials did state that mud and debris flowed across roadways in Halverson Canyon, No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon roads and the Sunnyslope area.
Most of the damage was done on No. 1 and No. 2 Canyon Roads which is why the county is closing both roads the remainder of the week. Crews will be working to clean up after the flooding event and equipment will be in the roadway. In addition to clean up, county crews will do ditch repair and culvert cleaning all week in No. 1 and No. 2 canyons as well as in the Boyd Road area of Chelan. Work in the Wenatchee area could span into next week, according to Chelan County’s Public Works Department.
According to iFIBER ONE News partner, Dominick Bonny's Newsletter, Tyler Chambers' earth moving project that had churned up loose soil in the No. 1 Canyon reportedly sent silt down Fifth Street, all the way down past the intersection at Fifth and Western, which is close to a mile.
One home sustained damage after debris flow partially filled up a garage.