COULEE CITY - The atmosphere above Grant County has been a bit abnormal this year with rare arctic fronts, early snow and fierce winds, but lightning strikes? At first glance, that's what entered the mind of Jess Goodwin, a cattle rancher living in Coulee City when he reviewed the footage captured by his security camera at his home this week.
Goodwin sent iFIBER ONE News security footage showing a bright, streaking flash of light heading towards the ground several miles west of his property at 12:32 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Jess says his solar-powered security camera was triggered by the light flash, but it didn't emit any sound.
Goodwin lives atop a hill north of Coulee City. He says the flash was west of his property towards Banks Lake; he says no one lives to the west of his property.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the National Weather Service office in Spokane; the video footage and still frames were sent via email where it was reviewed by weather analysts. Meteorologists confirmed that no lightning strikes occurred anywhere in Washington state that morning, but they aren't totally ruling lighting out. The National Weather Service says lightning is very rare at this time of the year and is not conducive with winter weather in the Pacific Northwest. They also informed iFIBER ONE News that the flash of light did not appear to be characteristic of a lightning bolt.
Goodwin says he managed to slow the security camera frames to the point that it shows what appears to be other faintly lit occurrences in the sky further in the distance. Goodwin confirmed that the light flash was not caused by his camera as the flash illuminates land mass in the background and the top of his backhoe on his property.
Goodwin says he plans to travel out to where he believes the flash happened to see if any space debris or junk was left behind.