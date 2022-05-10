WARNING: The video has been redacted but may still be sensitive for some viewers.
WENATCHEE — An about one-minute video has been posted online showing Saturday’s officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee that left a man dead.
The video was posted on Facebook on Monday, showing the male suspect outside the Living Hope Community Church at the corner of North Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
Wenatchee police had responded to the area at about 8:30 a.m. after reports of an armed man firing shots at the church.
The video shows two Wenatchee police officers standing behind a light pole as the man stands on the church stairs.
During the confrontation, at least nine shots are fired. One officer appears to be injured just after shots are fired and is seen in the video going down to a knee. Investigators have said the officer sustained a wound to his leg.
The man on the church stairs falls to the ground after shots are fired. He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released. Investigators have not figured out why the man was firing shots at the church.
It's unclear in the video if the man fired any shots at the officers. Several shots fired by police appear to ricochet off the church stair ledge.
The officers involved have been places on paid administrative leave, which is protocol. Their names have not been disclosed.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.