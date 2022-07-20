OMAK - Okanogan County Sheriff’s officials are soliciting the public’s help in tracking down a violent woman who waged a vicious attack on another woman on Old Riverside Highway in Omak on Wednesday.
Just after midnight, law enforcement received a report about a bloodied woman who was beating on the back door of home in the vicinity of the attack, pleading for help.
Deputies arrived to find an injured 33-year-old woman named Sabrina Oldham of Okanogan. Oldham told deputies that she was assaulted by 24-year-old Morningstar St. Peter of Omak. Oldham says the attack was unprovoked and St. Peter accused Oldham of being a “snitch” just prior to all-out assault.
Oldham says she was seated in a truck when St. Peter began attacking her. During the melee, St. Peter stole Oldham’s phone and purse from her with the assault resuming seconds after.
Oldham emphasized that she’s no longer friends with the people who stood by and just watched the attack happen, instead of intervening. The lack of intervention from her friends prompted her to run to a nearby home for help.
Oldham was transported via ambulance to Mid Valley Hospital in Omak for her injuries.
St. Peter remains at large, but probable cause for her arrest exists for Robbery in the 1st degree and Assault in the 2nd degree.