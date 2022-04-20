Concerns from a former Dollar General manager who worked at a store in Tampa, Florida are going viral on social media after she was fired for airing her plight over low pay, limiting of employment and slashing of hours.
According to The National Desk, Mary Gundel managed a Dollar General Store for several months and worked at its various locations for three years before she was canned on April 1.
Gundel consistently posted TikToks in a series called “Retail Manager Life” starting March 28. Gundel claims Dollar General routinely underfunds its stores, leaving overworked employees to deal with unhappy customers. In her video, Gundel mentions that many of her co-workers have left the Dollar General to work for other big box retailers like Walmart.
You can see Gundel’s viral TikTok complaints here. (Caution: end of video contains strong language)
Gundel also urged other Dollar General employees to air their complaints on social media. Gundel was fired on April 1, only four days after she began posted her TikTok series.
A nationwide Dollar General employee walkout is slated for May 2.
According to The National Desk, the Department of Labor has proposed $3.3 million in fines against the retailer through the department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Typical violations include blocked electrical panels, obstructed exits, forklift, housekeeping and sanitation violations since 2016.
The unsavory news about the large retailer is ill-timed with a Dollar General opening in Mattawa and Kittitas only months apart in 2021. Two more Dollar Generals are set for construction in the Soap Lake/Ephrata area and in Warden this year.