EPHRATA - On Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office paid its respects to a longtime deputy who was among the unlucky who lost their lives to coronavirus during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
"We share our prayers with Jon’s family as we honor his memory today and everyday," the Grant County Sheriff's Office wrote on it's Facebook page on Sunday, which marked the two-year anniversary of Deputy Melvin's passing.
Melvin was found dead in his home on Dec. 11. Fellow deputies had conducted a welfare check after family members were unable to reach Melvin, according to the sheriff’s office.
The coroner’s office says Melvin, 60, developed pneumonia after testing positive for the virus. The coroner’s office conducted additional testing to confirm COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Melvin had served more than 35 years in law enforcement. He was hired in 1984 and served most of his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to patrol. Melvin worked a number of special assignments including the off-road vehicle unit, search and rescue, the marine unit, school resource officer in Mattawa, and a community deputy for Desert Aire.
Melvin was preparing to retire in early 2021.
A memorial was held nine months after Melvin's death to pay tribute to the late deputy. It was held at Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy on Sept. 16. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee was in attendance and publicly paid his respects to Melvin.