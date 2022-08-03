QUINCY — Voters are currently approving a bond to build a new hospital in Quincy.
After Tuesday night’s ballot count, 64.31 percent of voters in Grant County Hospital District 2 approved Proposition No. 1 to bring a new hospital to Quincy.
If the measure is approved, a new hospital would be built in a site adjacent to the currently Quincy Valley Medical Center. The site was purchased back in 2010.
The current hospital was built back in 1959 and was last remodeled in 2000.
“As the cities of Quincy and George grow, it is essential that vital services keep pace,” the hospital district stated. “In order to ensure hospital services continue to be available, the aging hospital must be addressed.”
The bond is for up to $55 million, adding about 46 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value to property taxes within the hospital district.
The bond measure requires a 60 percent supermajority approval.