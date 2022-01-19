OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health is planning to launch a website for Washington residents to order free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.
State health officials made the announcement during a media briefing on Wednesday. Once the web portal goes live, Washington residents will be able to order rapid antigen test kits, each including four or five tests, to be delivered to their home for free.
The state predicts serving 350,000 households in Washington in the first week though more tests will be available over the next several weeks.
The state is partnering with Amazon and CareEvolution to create the website, health officials had said in early January.
Health officials did not provide a timeline for when the website would go live but they are hoping to launch the site as soon as possible, likely within a few days.
The news comes a day after the White House launched its own website providing access to free at-home COVID-19 tests. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free tests. Tests can be ordered at Covidtests.gov.
Free rapid tests are also available at a number of public locations throughout Grant County.