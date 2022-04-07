OLYMPIA - Under a new bill, job postings in Washington will have to include salary information beginning in January.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed Senate Bill 5761 into law, requiring employers to include salary and benefits information in job postings, rather than waiting until a job offer is made. The change goes into effect Jan. 1.
The bill applies to employers with 15 or more employees and any solicitation used to attract new workers, including using a third-party recruiter, a printed job announcement or a posting on a digital job board. Anyone job posting that includes qualifications expected of job applications also must include salary information.
The bill narrowly passed both the state Senate and House and was signed by Inslee in late March.