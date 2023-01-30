RIVERSIDE - The state's department of Fish and Wildlife will soon own an additional 339 acres of land after its commission approved one of its newest land acquisitions.
Last week, WDFW's commission approved the acquisition of 339 acres of property just east of the town of Riverside near McLoughlin Falls in the Sinlahekin Wildlife area in Okanogan County.
The state is taking over the land to protect shrub steppe and riparian habitats for mule deer and fish species such as fall/summer chinook salmon, steelhead salmon and pacific lamprey.
The project property maintains a vital habitat connectivity between the Cascade and Kettle River Mountain ranges allowing many species to move through the area.
The property will also allow for several recreational opportunities, including hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing.
The land has an appraised value of $1,356,000.