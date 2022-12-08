To most consumers, fuel prices are trending in the 'right direction,' and analysts expect that trend to continue through the holidays.
In an email sent by GasBuddy.com, average gasoline prices have fallen 21.4 cents per gallon over the last week to $4.21 and are down 55.4 cents month over month. Analysts with Gas Buddy say petroleum's persistent fall will likely accelerate through the holidays.
"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March."
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington was priced at $2.99/gl.