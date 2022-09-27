Fuel price hikes are back after a lengthy absence. According to petroleum analysts with Gas Buddy, the average prices in Washington has risen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.73/g this week. Prices in Washington are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
"One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "I don't know that I've ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career. A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states - and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.”
Washington state has the fifth-highest fuel prices in the U.S. with a current average of $5.02 per gallon of fuel, compared to the national average of $3.75.
The following counties are reporting current fuel prices averages:
Grant County: $4.81
Chelan County: $4.97
Douglas County: $4.92
Adams County: $4.86
Okanogan County: $4.86
Kittitas County: $4.98