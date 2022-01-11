LEAVENWORTH - Washington National Guard Members conducted more than 250 welfare checks on Monday in Leavenworth.
Guard members arrived Monday at the request of Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea, who also declared a state of emergency last week due to record-breaking snowfall.
Along with welfare checks, Guard members also helped clear snow for many Leavenworth residents who have been trapped by snow since last Thursday, according to Guard officials. Members worked Monday to clear sidewalks and driveways.
Last week, Leavenworth received about three feet of snow in under 24 hours, with some areas getting around four feet of snow, “causing concern for life safety and structure stability,” according to city officials.
Chelan County Commissioners last week also approved a disaster declaration, typically required for most state and federal emergency assistance funding.