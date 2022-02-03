OLYMPIA - The state House has passed a bill that would increase access to affordable healthcare for millions of Washington residents.
House Bill 1616 passed by a 63-33 vote and now heads to the Senate for consideration.
The bill was requested by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and would more than double the number of individuals eligible for financial assistance with their out-of-pocket healthcare costs at hospitals to about four million, an increase of 2.2. million individuals over current law.
“Too many Washingtonians are just one hospital bill away from financial crisis,” Ferguson said. “Under current law, a single parent working two minimum wage jobs at 50 hours per week is not eligible for financial assistance at Washington hospitals — that’s not right and it needs to change.
The bill increases eligibility for full write-offs of out-of-pocket hospital costs and expands eligibility for discounts. The bill also ensures residents within 400 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible or financial assistance, which would be about half of all the state’s residents.
“(The bill) will guarantee that a trip to the emergency room will not result in families losing their home or not being able to put food on the table,” said Rep. Tara Simmons, the prime sponsor of the bill. “Washingtonians deserve access to essential care without having to worry if they will be bankrupted by a trip to the hospital.”