OLYMPIA — Washington legislators are considering bills that would make school meals free for all K-12 students.
The “Washington Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act, which include House Bill 1238 and Senate Bill 5339, would require all schools to provide free breakfast and lunch, and would define school meals as part of basic education. The distinction means that state would be constitutionally required to provide funding for meals.”
Under the bills, meals are provided to any student who requests one.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced in September a proposal asking the Legislature to invest $86 million annually to provide meals at no cost to all students.
“When students are hungry, their ability to learn and engage in school is impacted,” Reykdal stated. “Quality nutrition is a key component of student success and access to meals is an important part of being at school. We have to stop expecting families to foot the bill for resources and supports that are a normal part of the school day.”
About 330,000 students are not covered by federal programs that provide free or reduced meals.
Lawmakers last year passed legislation to pay for meals for students in schools districts where families quality for free or reduces meals — about half of all schools in the state.”
“We’re simply saying take it down to zero, now it’s time to go the full step,” Reykdal said.
Public hearings were held this week in both the House and Senate education committees.