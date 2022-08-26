KELLOGG, Idaho — A man who burglarized two homes in Chelan County before going on a multi-state crime spree in January has been sentenced to life in prison.
Jesse Spitzer, a 30-year-old Sultan, Wash. man, pleaded guilty in an Idaho court to 16 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery and grand theft. Another 15 charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
As part of his 106-year sentence, Spitzer will be eligible for parole after 20 years.
Spitzer had been on the run in January after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Snohomish County. He then fled the scene of a crash and was chased by police into the woods near Gold Bar, Wash. but was able to escape.
Police say Spitzer later burglarized at least two Chelan County homes, stealing firearms and a mountain bike, and had stolen a pickup truck in Wenatchee. He evaded deputies multiple times. Days later, Spitzer was involved in a pursuit with police in Kellogg, Idaho and into Montana on Jan. 27. He was taken into custody after threatening police with a handgun and attempting to hide in a camper.
Court records show Spitzer stole five cars and led police on six chases through Washington, Idaho and Montana before his arrest.
Spitzer was previously convicted of attempted murder after shooting at police in Nevada. He spent eight years in prison.