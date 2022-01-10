LEAVENWORTH - Washington National Guard Members are in Leavenworth meeting with local leaders after the city declared a disaster following record-breaking snowfall.
Leavenworth Mayor Carl Florea last week requested aid from the National Guard to assist with welfare checks, food delivery and snow cleanup. Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency weather proclamation to coordinate state and local resources to address issues caused by last week’s storm. The move also allowed for the National Guard to respond
Guard members on Monday met with city leaders and are preparing to conduct wellness checks throughout the city.
Last week, Leavenworth received about three feet of snow in under 24 hours, with some areas getting around four feet of snow, “causing concern for life safety and structure stability,” according to city officials.
The city’s emergency declaration allows the city to use local resources without going through the normal bidding process and is the first step to receiving state and federal emergency aid funding.