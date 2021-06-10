OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the state is nearing its 70 percent vaccination threshold as the state inches closer to a June 30 reopening.
Inslee said about 66 percent of the state’s residents age 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 4 million Washington residents have received at least the first dose.
Inslee noted last month that “full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination.”
“This is an amazing moment in our state,” Inslee said Wednesday during a press conference. “We’ve had considerable success on vaccinations, and we are now close to being able to essentially fully reopen our state.”
While the state overall is nearing the 70 percent vaccination threshold, Grant County continues to lag behind most of the state. As of Wednesday, just 49 percent of Grant County residents age 16 and older have initiated COVID-19 vaccination. Chelan County currently sits at more than 65 percent and Douglas County is at 58.5 percent, according to the state Department of Health. Adams County is at about 53 percent.
Inslee says the state will reopen on June 30 even if the 70 percent vaccination threshold is not met by then.