OLYMPIA - Washington’s ban on single-use retail plastic bags has delayed until Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 emergency order ends.
The law was initially set to take effect Jan. 1. Inslee issued a proclamation in January that delayed implementing the ban until Jan. 30. A proclamation issued last month now delays the plastic bag ban until the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends.
Inslee’s decision to delay the new law’s implementation is due to supply issues affecting retailers’ ability to procure alternative bags including increased demand for paper and thicker plastic bags with an increase in demand for takeout and groceries, retailers asking customers not to bring bags from home and thicker plastic bag manufacturers transitioning facilities to manufacture hospital gowns and other PPE.
Once enacted, single-use plastic bags will no longer be available at stores; large recyclable paper carryout bags will be available for an 8-cent fee per bag. In addition, some stores will offer thick reusable plastic carryout bags for a 8-cent fee, and others may offer fee-optional green or brown compostable bags.
The Washington State Legislature passed the statewide ban in 2020 due to the growing plastic bag pollution.
The ban does not apply to food banks and food assistance programs, but these programs are encouraged to take actions to reduce the use of single-use plastic carryout bags.