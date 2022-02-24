OLYMPIA - Members of Washington’s redistricting commission will pay more than $137,000 in fines and legal costs to settle two lawsuits alleging the commission violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
“The settlements will resolve the litigation and preserve the validity of the maps the commission developed for legislative and congressional districts this decade,” the commission stated.
Each member of the commission will pay $500 fines and undergo additional training in open public meetings laws. The commission will also pay about $135,000 to cover legal expenses and fees for both lawsuits.
One of the two lawsuits was filed by the Washington Coalition for Open Government, which had alleged commissioners flouted the public meetings laws by negotiating secretly for hours on Nov. 15 before taking a rushed pre-midnight vote on maps that were not publicly displayed or debated.
The redistricting commissioners previously acknowledged they failed to meet the Nov. 15 deadline, taking some votes after midnight and scrambling to assemble final maps over the next several hours.
That put redistricting authority into the hands of the state Supreme Court, which last week declined to exercise that authority, ruling the commission had substantially completed its work by its deadline, and leaving in place the commission-drawn maps.