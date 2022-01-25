WASHINGTON, D.C. - School district’s across the state are getting a funding boost in broadband internet investments through the American Rescue Plan.
More than $88 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan, with funds coming from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, will go to more than 200 schools in the state. The money will help support schools and libraries in providing digital tools and services to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even before the pandemic, access to high-speed internet was absolutely vital to any student trying to get a high-quality education,” said U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate education committee. “This funding will help make sure students in every part of Washington state will have the tools they need to learn. Every child deserves the very best education we can offer them, but that’s not possible without access to high-speed internet — that’s why I fought so hard for this money in the American Rescue Plan, and it’s great to see it being put to good use.”
In north central Washington, the Eastmont, Moses Lake and Wenatchee school district’s received more than $1 million in broadband funding.
Funding for north central Washington schools:
- Eastmont School District - $1,321,200
- Moses Lake School District - $1,196,682
- Wenatchee School District - $1,096,131.60
- Wahluke School District - $958,320
- Othello School District - $480,000
- Omak School District - $397,566.30
- Quincy School District - $390,512
- Cascade School District - $282,732
- Warden School District - $194,040.27
- Soap Lake School District - $139,651.58
- Okanogan School District - $130,458.01
- Ephrata School District - $126,200
- Manson School District - $97,102.06
- Royal School District - $55,137.87
- Cashmere School District - $53,500.20
- Ritzville School District - $46,899.32
- Eastmont School District - $46,704
- Chelan School District - $40,897.32
- Republic School District - $18,686
- Lind School District - $10,755.14