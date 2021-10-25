OLYMPIA - Washington state has recovered nearly $500,000 in stolen unemployment benefits, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday.
Ferguson said the state is the first to use its asset forfeiture power to recover the stolen funds, which will be returned to the Washington unemployment insurance trust fund.
Fraud rings stole billions of dollars form at least 11 states, including Washington, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ferguson initiated an investigation searching for bank accounts where fraudsters had not yet withdrawn all stolen funds, and opened a legal effort to reclaim the funds.
A King County Superior Court judge granted Ferguson’s motion, ordering TD Bank to transfer back to Washington $495,000 from 120 accounts where the stolen funds had been deposited. The bank did not oppose the motion.
The state is pursuing similar moves involving other large banks.
“My legal team is using every tool in our toolbox to recover stolen dollars,” Ferguson said.
The state Employment Security Department estimated it paid out about 96,000 known and probable fraudulent claims totaling more than $640 million. The state says about $315 million in stolen funds have yet to be recovered.