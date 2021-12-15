OLYMPIA - Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have been linked to recent Washington high school wrestling tournaments, health officials reported on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health, along with local health jurisdictions, are investigating several outbreaks among unvaccinated and vaccinated people. Between 80 to 90 cases have already been linked to the tournaments that were held Dec. 4.
The tournaments were held in Lacey, Yelm, Sumner and Puyallup, according to health officials.
The state health department said counties that had high schools at the tournaments were Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima.
There was also one Oregon high school with participants.
Authorities say anyone who attended the tournaments should monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Anyone with symptoms or who tests positive should stay home.
Officials say they will send out notifications to those directly impacted soon.
“A team of DOH epidemiologists, in collaboration with local health jurisdiction epidemiologists, is working on gather more information about these events and the corresponding COVID-19 cases,” health officials stated. “This is a dynamic situation and evolving investigation, and we will share updates as we learn more.”