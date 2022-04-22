MATTAWA — Grant PUD has reopened its visitor center at Wanapum Dam and the Wanapum Heritage Center near Priest Rapids Dam to the public.
Both facilities have been closed to the public since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PUD.
The PUD visitor center at Wanapum Dam is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 30.
The Wanapum Heritage Center, located at 29082 SR 243 near Mattawa, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The center is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both the visitor center and heritage center have free admission.