MATTAWA - A Grant PUD worker is being treated at the Kadlec Medical Center in the Tri-Cities after an incident at Wanapum Dam on Tuesday.
Officials with Grant PUD say the worker was on a ladder performing routine maintenance on a turbine when they fell. Utility officials say the worker fell about 6 feet, but the state of the PUD employee’s injuries prompted an airlift to a hospital in the Tri-Cities.
The condition of the worker when they were admitted to the hospital is unknown.
Grant PUD’s safety department is investigating the incident.
As a standard practice, Grant PUD will not release the name of the injured employee to protect their privacy.