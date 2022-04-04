If you’ve purchased airline tickets lately, you’ve likely noticed a higher-than-normal total for the cost of those tickets.
Analysts with the travel comparison company Hopper, say you’re not alone.
Since the start of 2022, airfare has surged 40%. Round trip flights are averaging $330, compared to $235 in January 2022. Hopper’s staff says that’s also an increase of 7% over 2019’s pre-pandemic prices. Las Vegas is a notoriously inexpensive destination to fly to and is the second-most traveled-to spot by plane in America these days.
An Ephrata couple who recently bought airfare to Las Vegas say they paid $428 for two tickets; the pair says they would have paid half of that price prior to the pandemic.
Hopper reports that international airfare is on par with 2019’s pricing with an average cost of $810 per person, roundtrip, but up 25 percent from the $650 average seen at the start of the year.
Hopper says it expects roundtrip domestic flights to increase by another 10% ($360) by the end of May and remain that way through June.