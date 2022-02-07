ADAMS COUNTY - A traffic stop last week in Adams County led to the arrest of a man wanted out of Arizona, along with the seizure of methamphetamine and a rifle in his car.
Deputies stopped the man’s vehicle near the area of state Route 21 and Highway 395 and discovered the driver, 25-year-old Michael C. Hernandez, did not have a valid license and had multiple felony warrants out of Arizona.
Hernandez was taken into custody on the warrants and his vehicle impounded.
A K9 handler was called in and conducted an “open air sniff” of the vehicle and alerted to suspected narcotics.
U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona told deputies Hernandez had multiple cases where he was reportedly involved in smuggling narcotics and illegal immigrants.
Deputies searched Hernandez’s vehicle and reportedly found about three ounces of meth, along with a SKS rifle hidden in the rear passenger compartment.
Deputies are seeking charges of possession of a control substance and possession of meth with intent to deliver. Hernandez is expected to be extradited back to Arizona for his felony warrants following the completion of his criminal cases in Adams County.