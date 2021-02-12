OTHELLO - A wanted suspect and convicted felon was reportedly found in possession of a handgun during a high-risk traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Othello.
Just before 3 p.m. Othello police recognized Jesus Burciaga driving through town. Burciaga had a suspended driver’s license and an active felony warrant out of Grant County, according to Othello Police.
A high-risk traffic stop was conducted due to police being aware Burciaga was known to carry firearms and was a convicted felon. During the traffic stop near the intersection of state Route 17 and East Main Street, officers say they observed a pistol tucked into the suspect’s waistband.
Burciaga was taken into custody and booked into Adams County Jail for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession a dangerous weapon on school grounds, driving with a suspended license and the outstanding warrant.