GEORGE — Grant County deputies are working to arrest a wanted felon barricaded inside a home near George.
Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area of Road 2 Northwest and state Route 283 north due to the police activity north of George. The home involved is surrounded.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team is on scene.
Any residents that live in the area are asked to shelter in their homes, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details have been released. The sheriff's office, typically active on social media during this type of incident, is not able post information online due to cellphone network issues.