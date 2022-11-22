ELECTRIC CITY - A man wanted on an outstanding assault warrant is accused of shooting at bail bondsman Monday afternoon in Electric City.
Christopher S. Morgan, 38, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming or discharging a firearm.
At about 3:30 p.m., two employees of a bail bonds company traveled to a home on Fifth Street to take Morgan, wanted on a first-degree assault warrant out of Spokane County, into custody, according to Grand Coulee police.
A bail bondsman told investigators he had removed cardboard from an exterior window of the home and observed Morgan “walking down the hall” with a firearm. The bail bondsman said Morgan then fired a shot toward the window, leading to the bail bondsman returning fire as he retreated.
Grand Coulee and Soap Lake police and Grant County deputies responded. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team also responded after Morgan allegedly refused to exit the home.
Morgan eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, according to police.
Investigators located two shell casings outside the home, both from the bail bondsman’s firearm. A pistol and shell casing was also recovered from inside the home. Investigators say there were two bullet holes on the exterior of the home, and a bullet hole in a couch next to the window caused by the shot fired by Morgan, Grand Coulee police stated.
Morgan refused to speak with investigators following his arrest.