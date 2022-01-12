WARDEN - A Warden-area man is accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend’s head and threatening to kill her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police were called about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a Moses Lake gas station after a woman reported her boyfriend had been high on narcotics for two days at their home near Warden.
Deputies say the boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Michael Cera Barajas, had chambered a round into a handgun and pointed it at the woman’s head. He allegedly threatened to kill her when she called 911, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and Moses Lake police responded to the home near Warden and say Cera Barajas ran into a cornfield. K9 Chewbacca and a drone was used to search for the suspect and after about two hours, Cera Barajas was reportedly spotted by the drone and was taken into custody.
Cera Barajas was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree assault-domestic violence, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Cera Barajas was arrested about a year ago in a hour-long manhunt in Moses Lake after he reportedly threatened to shoot deputies. K9 Chewbacca was also used during the incident and was able to track down Cera Barajas.