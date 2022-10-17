WARDEN — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting his roommate during an argument at a residence near Warden.
Deputies, Moses Lake and Warden police responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the 7000 block of Road P Southeast for the reported shooting. Investigators say the 22-year-old victim was in an argument with his roommate, Crisoforo Garcia Cortes.
During the argument, Garcia Cortes allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, according to the sheriff’s office. Garcia Cortes reportedly fled the scene and was later located by a Moses Lake police K9 unit.
The victim, identified as Jordan Romero Ortega, was taken to Samaritan Hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm and leg. He was later airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he is in stable condition.
Garcia Cortes was booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree assault. Investigators say a firearm was located during the investigation.