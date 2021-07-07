SPOKANE - A 30-year-old Warden man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison in a child sex trafficking and child pornography investigation.
Carlos Salgado Velasquez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in April to one count of production of child pornography and one count of child sex trafficking. He was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years behind bars followed by life-time court supervision, according to court records.
From September 2016 to September 2018, Velasquez was involved with four girls in both creating child pornography and sex trafficking. U.S. attorneys say Velasquez admitted to knowingly taking part in sexually explicit conduct with the four victims. He also admitted he was involved in commercial sex acts by soliciting the victims to have sex with him in exchange for things of value. Velasquez used various online communication platforms to arrange meetings with the victims.
“This case was purused as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” stated U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Harrington.
Moses Lake, Kennewick and Richland police departments, along with federal authorities, investigated the case.