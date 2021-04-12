SPOKANE - A Warden man is facing more than 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child sex trafficking investigation.
Carlos Velasquez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to production of child pornography and child sex trafficking. Federal attorneys are recommending a sentence of 23 years in federal prison, according to court records. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 6.
Investigators say Velasquez engaged in sexual conduct with four girls between 2016 and 2018. Velasquez had used adult dating websites to contact what he believed were adult women.
Over the course of two years, Velasquez made online arrangements with two victims to meet for sex in exchange for cash, gifts and drugs and alcohol at a Moses Lake motel. Velasquez later contacted a third victim using Facebook and arranged to meet with her in Moses Lake. Velasquez met with the fourth victim at a hotel in Walla Walla, according to court records. Velasquez reportedly paid the victim cash and promised a shopping trip in exchange for sex.
In March 2019, a search warrant was served at Velasquez’s home in Warden. Investigators found numerous images and videos of the underage victims on Velasquez’s cellphone.