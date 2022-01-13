WARDEN - Warden’s school district is pulling its students from the classroom due to skyrocketing coronavirus cases.
On Thursday, the Warden School District announced that it will move all students to remote learning starting Friday, January 14 to Friday, January 21. All students will return to classrooms on Monday, January 24.
"The Warden School District continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases amongst students and staff and we are no longer able to safely provide instruction in person," the district wrote on its social media page.
During that span, all school activities and athletic events, including practices will be canceled.
According to Warden School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, 24 students have contracted coronavirus over the last two weeks. In addition, two staff members have caught the virus. Over the last 14 days, 53 students were quarantined; that doesn’t include two employees.
To the south, Othello's school district has quarantined four high school classes.
In Moss Lake, two classrooms have temporarily closed due to COVID-19