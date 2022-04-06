SNOQUALMIE PASS — The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued an alert for “uniquely dangerous” avalanche conditions across the Cascades through Wednesday.
Officials with the avalanche center say rapidly warming temperature and sunshine will cause new snow to become unstable.
“Several feet of recent snow accumulated across the mountains,” officials stated. “Wednesday’s significantly warming temperatures and sunny skies will cause this snow to become unstable and result in natural avalanches. Some of these slides could be big enough to bury, injure and kill a person.”
The special avalanche bulletin will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for the Cascades from the Canadian border to the Columbia River.
Back country travelers will need a high level of skill to monitor changing snow conditions, identify avalanche terrain and avoid areas where slides can start.