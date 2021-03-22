OLYMPIA — Washington state has been approved for its first federal mass vaccination site in central Washington as well as additional mobile vaccination units.
The federal site will be located in Yakima. The White House announced Monday that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting on March 31. In addition to the mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-thru vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.
The mobile units will serve rural communities including Selah, Naches, Wapato, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Mabton and Grandview.
“We are so appreciative to FEMA and our other federal partners for working with the state to make significant additional resources available to the people of the Yakima Valley,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “This will be a tremendous boost to our vaccine equity efforts and will also reach out directly to Washingtonians who don’t have the means of transportation to a fixed vaccination site.”
The additional vaccine doses for the federal site will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments.
To date in Washington state, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and over 12% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.