EPHRATA - Drivers in Washington have just a couple weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding residents that studded tires need to be removed by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 31. Drivers who continue to use studded tires after that date face a $136 fine.
“Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways,” WSDOT officials stated. “Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so please plan accordingly.”
WSDOT is not extending the studded tire deadline this year. Last year’s deadline was pushed back to mid-May due to COVID-19.
Studded tires are legally allowed on vehicles from Nov. 1 to Mar. 31 each year. Washington’s transportation department has the authority to extended the deadline if circumstances call for it, but it’s a decision usually provoked when the forecast calls for widespread snow and ice.