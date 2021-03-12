OLYMPIA - More people will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning a week earlier that previously planned.
Gov. Jay Inslee has moved up the timeline for the next group on the vaccination schedule. Originally the group that includes law enforcement and workers in agriculture and grocery stores was supposed to become eligible March 22, now they will be on March 17. The group also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant and have a disability that puts them at higher risk.
State Department of Health officials say its vaccine system has improved and more appointments have opened, allowing for the state to move to the next group earlier.
The state has exceeded its goal of 45,000 vaccinations a day, with a current 7-day average of 46,119, More than 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered to date, and more than 10% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
In north central Washington, 5,550 vaccines have been administered in Adams County, about 51,000 in Chelan County, 2,800 in Douglas County, more than 18,400 in Grant County and about 16,200 in Okanogan County.